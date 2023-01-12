Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,671,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,487,222.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 203,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,245,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,671,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,487,222.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,238,661 shares of company stock worth $97,818,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 377.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

