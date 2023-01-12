Argus Raises Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target to $70.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Argus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 3.9 %

SILK opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. The company had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $357,031.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 24,800 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $357,031.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,319 shares of company stock worth $5,230,320. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

