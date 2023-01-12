Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Bank of America

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARHS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.79.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Arhaus stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter worth $1,128,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth $820,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 94.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 105,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter worth $81,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

