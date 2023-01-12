Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Lowered to $99.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $112.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,365 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,129,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $21,917,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 284,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 246,779 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

