Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.41. 30,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 904,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ARWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $17,490,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $11,004,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,031,000 after buying an additional 270,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

