Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.41. 30,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 904,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.
Several research firms have recently commented on ARWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.
The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63.
In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $17,490,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $11,004,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,031,000 after buying an additional 270,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
