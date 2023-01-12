Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASAN. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Asana to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Asana Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.19. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in Asana by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 30.4% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile



Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

