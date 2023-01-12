Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASAN. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Asana to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.77.
Asana Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of ASAN stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.19. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in Asana by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 30.4% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
