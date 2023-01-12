ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $710.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($516.13) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($876.34) to €615.00 ($661.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $644.68 on Friday. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $777.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $264.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $574.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

