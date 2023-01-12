Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,734 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.99% of Gannett worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gannett by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Gannett by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Gannett by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 356,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gannett by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,260 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $341.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 753,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,799. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gannett from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

