Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238,093 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.32% of Photronics worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.33. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Photronics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.