Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 862 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Up 3.4 %

ADSK stock opened at $199.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $274.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.72.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

