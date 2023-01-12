Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart Sells 1,499 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $21,645.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,379.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 3.4 %

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $968.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 154.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 683,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 21.4% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after acquiring an additional 481,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

