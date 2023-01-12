Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell Sells 1,150 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $16,606.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,672.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $968.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $23.27.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at $356,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after buying an additional 275,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.