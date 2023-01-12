Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell Sells 1,150 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $16,606.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,672.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Avid Bioservices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $968.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $23.27.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.
About Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
Recommended Stories
