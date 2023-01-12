AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $44.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

