B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on January 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RILYP opened at $21.09 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80.
About B. Riley Financial
