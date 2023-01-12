Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.43.

BBLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Babylon to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Babylon stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Babylon has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $179.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Babylon had a negative return on equity of 4,635.83% and a negative net margin of 61.26%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babylon will post -19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babylon by 300.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Babylon by 886.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babylon by 312.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the period.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

