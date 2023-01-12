Barclays Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $83.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $98.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.15.

Datadog Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $184.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,380.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at $40,798,340.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,865,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

