Barclays Lowers Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $15.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PK. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.8 %

PK stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,537,000. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,935,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814,459 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,696,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,904,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after buying an additional 1,729,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

