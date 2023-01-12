Barclays Trims EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Target Price to SEK 300

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from SEK 310 to SEK 300 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 230 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.75.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EQBBF opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, North America and APAC.

