BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Given New €66.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($64.52) to €66.00 ($70.97) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.12 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 35.41%.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

