Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $81.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BECN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.63.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 447.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

