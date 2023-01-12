Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.98 and last traded at $50.98. 4,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 412,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17.

Insider Activity

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

