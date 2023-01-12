BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on BeiGene to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.83.

BeiGene stock opened at $254.37 on Wednesday. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $257.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $385,173.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,236 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,314 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BeiGene by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BeiGene by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 14.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

