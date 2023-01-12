Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $29.98

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.98, but opened at $29.35. Belite Bio shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 30 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Belite Bio Trading Down 6.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
