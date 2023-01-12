Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.84.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $327.26 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $544.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.21 and a 200 day moving average of $252.42. The firm has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

