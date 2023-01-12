Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,216 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

