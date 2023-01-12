Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.20) to £130 ($158.38) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.20) to £118 ($143.76) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,509.78.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

