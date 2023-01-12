Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.06.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $243.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $326.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

