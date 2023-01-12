Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $783,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $118.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.07. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

