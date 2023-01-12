Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $928,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DLR opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $160.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

