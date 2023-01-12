Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $980,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05.

