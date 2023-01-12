Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

PRU stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

