Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,195 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $192.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.29 and a 200 day moving average of $190.01. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $260.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

