Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

NYSE:NVS opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

