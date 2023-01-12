Benjamin Hickey Sells 2,088 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $94,732.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Hickey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

MRTX stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $127.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,253.81% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRTX. Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

