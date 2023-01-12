Berkshire Grey Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $239.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 152.21%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Grey will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Berkshire Grey by 601.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,878,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 2,468,026 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the second quarter worth about $2,445,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $2,082,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Berkshire Grey by 11,104.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,182,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Grey by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 849,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Grey

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.