BetterWealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BetterWealth LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 152,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $122.84 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

