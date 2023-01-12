Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Company

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

TECH stock opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 825,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,411,000 after buying an additional 606,802 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

