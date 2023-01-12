Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $189,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $189,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,537 shares of company stock worth $17,588,346. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

SQ opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $152.70.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

