Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,990,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 6,440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,224.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,001.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,900.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

