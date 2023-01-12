Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 328.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 20.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,758,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after buying an additional 635,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

