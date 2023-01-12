Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Down 4.7%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.35 and last traded at $37.50. Approximately 6,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 683,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. Stephens raised Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
Bread Financial Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96.
Bread Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 11.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $532,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $6,391,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bread Financial (BFH)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.