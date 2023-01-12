Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Down 4.7%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.35 and last traded at $37.50. Approximately 6,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 683,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. Stephens raised Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.69. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 11.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $532,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $6,391,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

