Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brenntag from €96.00 ($103.23) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Brenntag Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.20. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

