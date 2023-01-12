BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 135,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,836,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 239,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BRF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.