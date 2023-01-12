Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Trading Down 3.6%

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.65. 49,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,007,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,462 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,563,000 after acquiring an additional 110,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

