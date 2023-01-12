Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $578.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $536.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.61. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $241.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.