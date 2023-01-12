Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 3.9%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $550.00 and last traded at $554.59. 88,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,303,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $576.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $241.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

