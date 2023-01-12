Brokerages Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) PT at $38.25

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,325.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,325.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,963. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,077 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 702,782 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. Adient has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 2.62.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

