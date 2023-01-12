Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have commented on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 81.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 36.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

Brinker International stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

