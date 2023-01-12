Brokerages Set DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target at $1,419.75

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,397.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DSV A/S from 1,400.00 to 1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC cut DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of DSV A/S stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

DSV A/S ( OTCMKTS:DSDVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DSV A/S will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

