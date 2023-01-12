Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target at $11.30

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 1,104.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $191.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.53 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

